Oct 14 Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan made early inroads into South Africa's batting line up in the opening session of the first test in Abu Dhabi on Monday, removing the top order to leave the Proteas on 66 for three at lunch.

The tall seamer had Alviro Petersen (three) caught at short leg in just the third over and then bagged captain Graeme Smith, who was given out after a lengthy review when television replays found him to have nicked a ball to wicketkeeper Adnan Akmal.

Smith, who had no hesitation in electing to bat after winning the toss, made just 15 in his first major innings since ankle surgery in May.

He battled some sharp bowling from Irfan, who repeatedly drew Smith forward with a consistent length and pace.

The Proteas skipper had predicted a lively pitch for the first session but the track is expected to flatten out quickly.

Pakistan made another major breakthrough when Junaid Khan had Jacques Kallis caught behind for five in the 17th over of the morning.

Left arm seamer Khan changed from bowling over to around the wicket and got an immediate return, forcing an inside edge as the ball nipped back at Kallis.

Haslim Amla, who made 30 not out, and AB de Villiers looked to steady the innings with a 23-run partnership and will resume again after lunch.

The test is the first of two against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates where South Africa will look to defend their top-ranked status in test cricket.

Pakistan, after an embarrassing defeat in Zimbabwe last month, named two debutants in their line-up for the test at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, including 34-year-old spinner Zulfiqar Babar.

The tests are being played in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns in Pakistan.

