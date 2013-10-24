Oct 24 Captain Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers extended South Africa's first innings lead over Pakistan to 238 at tea on the second day of the second test in Dubai on Thursday with six wickets still standing.

At the interval, the world's top-ranked side were 337 for four with Smith on 165 and de Villiers, who was dropped first ball, on 100.

Resuming on 67 overnight after Pakistan were bowled out for 99 in their first innings, Smith reached his 27th test century from 204 balls in a chanceless knock. He brought up his 150 half an hour before tea with three successive boundaries.

De Villiers reached his century with 13 fours and a six just before the interval, although he was hobbling about in his crease because of cramp in the oppressive heat.

Nightwatchman Dale Steyn was the only wicket to fall on Thursday, bowled by Mohammad Irfan without offering a shot for seven. De Villiers was dropped by keeper Adnan Akmal off the next ball.

Ifan's spell was the only time South Africa came under pressure. He hit Smith with some body blows and the pair exchanged cold stares and heated words

The towering left-armer received two official warnings for running on the pitch in his follow through and he will be suspended for the remainder of the innings if he offends again.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi last week. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)