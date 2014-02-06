JOHANNESBURG Feb 6 A century by Faf du Plessis and a first session in the middle for wicketkeeper AB de Villiers since hand surgery has left South Africa satisfied with preparations for the test series against Australia.

South Africa, who host a buoyant Australian side fresh from their Ashes triumph in a three-test series starting on Wednesday, drew with a Rest of South Africa XI and coach Russell Domingo said his squad achieved more than they expected.

"We are happy with some of the batting, obviously," Domingo said in a Cricket South Africa statement.

"Faf got a 100, the captain (Graeme Smith) batted for an hour and a half and the lower order, which is going to be important against Australia, all spent some valuable time out in the middle.

"The bowlers bowled quick and decent spells so I'm very happy with what we have achieved over the last few days."

De Villiers had surgery last month to remove a plate from his hand while Smith has had recent ankle trouble.

JP Duminy was been diagnosed with tendonitis in his left wrist after the match and will be treated and monitored over the next few days. Cricket South Africa said he should resume training with on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Brian Homewood)