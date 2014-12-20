PRETORIA Dec 20 Dale Steyn ripped through the West Indies top order to claim his 25th five-wicket haul in test cricket and give South Africa an innings and 220-run victory on the fourth morning of the first test on Saturday.

The West Indies' frailties with the bat were cruelly exposed by the top-ranked South Africans, with Steyn leading the charge as he finished with six for 34 having gone wicketless in the first innings.

The visitors resumed in the morning session on 76 for two in their second innings, still trailing by 275 runs, with hopes of batting deep into the day to save the test.

But a fired-up Steyn sparked a precession of wickets as the West Indies were bowled out for 131, unable to cope with the hostility of the home quicks.

The second test in the three-match series starts on Boxing Day in Port Elizabeth.