PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Dec 27 Faf du Plessis scored his fourth test century but rain ruined the morning session as South Africa went to lunch on 289 for three on day two of the second test against West Indies at St George's Park on Saturday.

Resuming on his overnight score of 99, Du Plessis was made to wait another 90 minutes before play got under way, and only ended up facing two balls.

The first was a gift, a leg-stump half-volley from visiting seamer Jerome Taylor that was easily dispatched to the square-leg boundary to bring up his century off 229 balls.

Taylor got it right on the second ball and found a thin edge as Du Plessis looked to defend outside off stump and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin.

Only six overs were bowled before the players were forced off the field again.

Hashim Amla will resume after the interval on 23 along with AB de Villiers, who was on nine.

West Indies will hope to break the partnership quickly as the pair put on 308 for the fourth wicket in the first test in Pretoria.

The visitors could then try to run through the tail quickly with Stiaan van Zyl, playing his second game, and debutant Temba Bavuma the last remaining recognised batsmen.

South Africa won the first test by an innings and 220 runs. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)