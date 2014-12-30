(Adds details)

By Nick Said

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Dec 30 South Africa's hopes of victory on day five of the second test against West Indies were thwarted on Tuesday by heavy overnight rain and a wet outfield which prevented any play.

The top-ranked Proteas had hoped to wrap up the West Indian first innings with the tourists on 275 for nine before scoring quickly to set up a testing afternoon for the visitors to survive.

But the weather, which allowed for just 201 overs out of a scheduled 450 in the test, caused a disappointing end with West Indies still 142 runs behind the hosts' first-innings score of 417 for eight declared.

Play was called off just after 1300 (1100 GMT) with two pools of water in the outfield showing no signs of drying out sufficiently to get play.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 with the final match starting in Cape Town on Friday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)