CAPE TOWN Jan 1 Fast bowler Vernon Philander returns to a happy hunting ground on Friday expecting plenty of opportunities for South Africa's much-vaunted pace attack to wrap up victory in the test series against West Indies.

The home team lead 1-0 going into the final test in Cape Town and Philander believes he and fellow strike bowlers Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel can make a major impact.

"Newlands always has something on day one and two," he told reporters on Thursday. "From our side we just want a good cricket wicket with a little bit of pace and bounce.

"We need to take 20 wickets as a unit and in each game someone will blossom. Sometimes you get a stint where you are the main guy taking the wickets and sometimes you have to do the supporting role."

South Africa start as firm favourites at Newlands, set in the shadow of the imposing Table Mountain in the leafy suburbs of Cape Town and a favoured venue as no side other than Australia have won there since New Zealand 31 tests ago in 1962.

The 29-year-old Philander has taken 31 wickets at an average of 16.70 at the ground where he made his debut against Australia in 2011.

"The boys are looking forward to this one," he said. "It's obviously a place where we like to play.

"The guys are always motivated when we come to Cape Town. It's a great venue, the boys love playing here."