(Adds details to tea)

By Mark Gleeson

DURBAN Dec 29 England claimed the wicket of opener Stiaan van Zyl as South Africa, chasing an unlikely 416 for victory, reached 61 for one at tea on the fourth day of the first test at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Ben Stokes bowled Van Zyl for 33 after South Africa made a positive start, with Dean Elgar on 26 and out-of-form captain Hashim Amla (four) the not out batsmen at the interval.

Jonny Bairstow top-scored in England's 326 with a quickfire 79 runs off 76 balls in a display of perfect timing on a slow surface before he holed out in the deep to end the innings.

Bairstow was forced to take risks as he ran out of partners, South Africa off-spinner Dane Piedt claiming his first five-wicket haul.

England, resuming on 172 for three, lost four wickets before lunch and the last three inside the first hour of the afternoon session.

Joe Root, unbeaten on 60 overnight, added 13 to his score before guiding a Kyle Abbott delivery to Van Zyl at first slip.

Stokes followed five runs later as a bouncing delivery from Piedt caught his gloves and went straight up in the air for Elgar to complete the catch.

James Taylor, seeking to force the pace, came down the track to Piedt but was beaten and stumped by AB de Villiers for 42.

Moeen Ali (16) was Piedt's fifth victim, lbw after a review, and a sharp catch from JP Duminy sent Chris Woakes back for 23, followed by Stuart Broad two balls later for the ninth wicket.

South Africa had to do without the world's best bowler Dale Steyn after his shoulder spasm failed to clear up overnight. He was still experiencing discomfort after pain restricted his bowling in England's second innings on Monday.

A scan on his right shoulder revealed no tear but with the second test in Cape Town starting on Saturday, South Africa were taking no chances.