DURBAN Dec 30 Moeen Ali took three wickets on Wednesday as England made quick work of securing victory in the first test by bundling out South Africa for 174 before lunch and ensure a 241-run victory on the last day at Kingsmead.

It was only the second triumph in the opening test of a series for England in 11 years as South Africa's status as the top-ranked test nation looked distinctly hollow, extending their number of successive tests without a win to seven.

England will take a massive morale boost into the rest of the four-test series with a quick turnaround time before the second test starts in Cape Town on Saturday.

South Africa already had their backs to the wall at 136 for four wickets overnight, chasing an improbable 416 for a win, and their hopes of survival rested heavily on AB de Villiers.

But the stumper-batsman lasted only three balls at the start of the final day and was out on his overnight score of 37.