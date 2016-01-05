(Adds details to tea)

By Mark Gleeson

CAPE TOWN Jan 5 England grabbed three wickets in 23 balls to inject life back into the second test but any hopes they had of skittling South Africa out were ended by Temba Bavuma on Tuesday.

The young batsman scored an unbeaten 52 to take South Africa to 525 for six at tea on the fourth day, trailing England by 104 runs with four session left in the match.

Chris Morris, making his debut, was unbeaten on 24 in an unbroken 76-run partnership.

South Africa batted slowly in the morning as they chipped away at England's massive first-innings score of 629 for six declared.

Hashim Amla reached his double century before the new ball after lunch brought a breakthrough when Stuart Broad bowled the hosts' captain for 201.

Faf du Plessis fell three balls later after making 86 off 216 balls, edging a low catch to Ben Stokes at third slip off the bowling of James Anderson.

Quinton de Kock, back in the side after missing the last four tests, fell for a trap set for him as he pulled a ball from Broad straight to Anderson at short square leg.

Bavuma played an array of attacking strokes to race to his fifty off 52 balls with Morris playing a good supporting role.

Amla effectively played his side back into the test series with his patient innings which took almost 12 hours and included 27 fours.

Dropped twice on Monday, an otherwise unflappable Amla betrayed nerves on 197, skying a shot and watching anxiously as Joe Root misjudged the ball and failed to get close to it.

South Africa were 353 for three overnight and had made it clear they wanted to keep England in the field for much of the day again in baking-hot temperatures, well over 30 degrees Celsius.

England lead the four-match series 1-0.