JOHANNESBURG Feb 12 A swashbuckling half-century by Chris Morris hauled South Africa back from the brink of defeat as they scraped past England by one wicket on Friday to level the one-day series at 2-2 with one match left.

Morris, going into bat at number eight, bludgeoned his way to 62 off 38 balls to help South Africa reach their target of 263 with 16 deliveries to spare after Joe Root had made his second successive century for the tourists.

The last game of the series will be in Cape Town on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)