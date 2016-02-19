Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN Feb 19 Chris Morris smashed 14 off the final over to inspire South Africa to a thrilling three-wicket victory against England in the first Twenty20 at Newlands on Friday.
The visitors had a chance to tie the scores and send the match to a 'super over' when paceman Reece Topley fluffed a straightforward opportunity to run out Kyle Abbott from the final ball.
Having set South Africa a modest target of 135, England strangled the run-rate on a wicket that both sides found difficult to score on and looked set to win after leaving South Africa needing 15 runs from Topley's last over.
Morris, however, clubbed a six and a four to lead the home team over the line.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.