PRETORIA Aug 27 Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 58 and Stephen Cook was 40 not out as South Africa made a positive start to the second test against New Zealand and went to lunch on 100 without loss on the first day on Saturday.

South Africa's openers survived early aggression from the visitors' seamers but built up a tidy opening partnership with De Kock going to his half century off 73 balls, including 10 fours as he picked off the loose deliveries.

De Kock had been moved up the order after Dean Elgar suffered a freak injury on the eve of the test, rolling his right ankle over the boundary rope during training and spraining it. Elgar's place was taken by Stiaan van Zyl.

Cook survived a referral in the fourth over, getting a slight inside edge to a full delivery from Trent Boult as New Zealand sought an lbw decision.

But he proved a steady counter to the more aggressive approach from De Kock, who usually opens for South Africa in limited-overs cricket.

New Zealand won the toss and captain Kane Williamson sent South Africa in to bat on a wicket that was expected to offer good assistance to the bowlers.

The test is New Zealand's chance to register a first series win over South Africa after the first game in the two-match series in Durban week was abandoned after a day and a half's play because of a wet outfield.