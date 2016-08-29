PRETORIA Aug 29 A barrage of pace bowling from South Africa claimed three quick wickets to leave New Zealand teetering on 118 for six at lunch on the third day of the second test in Centurion on Monday.

Captain Kane Williamson continued his resistance, however, with an unbeaten 40 as New Zealand cut their deficit to 363 runs after South Africa declared on 481 for eight. Doug Bracewell was on one not out at lunch.

Williamson, on 15 overnight, dealt with a barrage of hostile bowling from South Africa, seeking to pick up where they left off after New Zealand had struggled to 38 for three at the close on day two.

South Africa made successful reviews for Monday's first two wickets after original appeals had been turned down away by umpires Ian Gould and Paul Reiffel.

Kagiso Rabada trapped Henry Nicholls lbw for 36 and television showed BJ Watling (8) had gloved a bouncer from Dale Steyn.

Mitchell Santner lasted four balls before being cleaned bowled by Vernon Philander without troubling the scorers.

The test is the second in a two-match series which is level after the first game in Durban was abandoned after one and a half day's play because of a wet outfield. (Editing by Ed Osmond)