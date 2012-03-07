* Martin misses out on hat-trick
March 7 Medium fast bowler Chris Martin
grabbed three wickets in four balls after tea to seize the
momentum for New Zealand as the hosts reduced South Africa to
191 for seven at the close of the opening day of the first test
in Dunedin on Wednesday.
Jacques Rudolph was 46 not out while Vernon Philander was on
four at the close of the rain-effected day as New Zealand
managed to wrest back the advantage after South Africa had
returned from the tea break on a comfortable 86-1.
Martin, however, produced an inspired spell of bowling that
began when Graeme Smith chased a wide delivery and was caught
for 53 in the first over after tea, before Jacques Kallis was
snared by Ross Taylor at first slip for a two-ball duck in his
next over.
He then trapped AB de Villiers lbw off the next ball, though
South Africa's limited overs captain reviewed the decision,
which was upheld to leave the visitors struggling at 90-4.
"It took me a while to get going but there was a bit more
intensity in the wicket, we got a little bit of nibble, got the
ball to swing a little and put it in good areas," Martin said in
a televised interview of his spell after tea.
Rudolph survived the hat-trick delivery then combined with
Hashim Amla in rebuilding the innings with a 66-run partnership
before Amla (62) was caught by Taylor after the ball deflected
off Kruger van Wyk's gloves from the bowling of Daniel Vettori.
Mark Boucher was then run out for four after some smart work
from Doug Bracewell at backward point before Dale Steyn was
caught by Taylor after Martin Guptill had parried a simple catch
to his captain, who bobbled the ball before grabbing it on the
third attempt.
Alviro Petersen (11) was the only wicket to fall in the
first session after rain delayed the start of play for nearly
four hours, when he was trapped in front by left-arm seamer
Trent Boult.
Petersen had initially been given not out by umpire Aleem
Dar but Taylor used the decision review system to have it
overturned.
"It was a good start but we need to get the wickets early
tomorrow for it to show the good work we showed today," Taylor
said. "But we're in a good position and so (I'm) semi-happy.
"We've got a big day tomorrow and hopefully we can make some
early inroads and then make a good start with the bat."
Should South Africa sweep the three-match series 3-0, they
will take over the world number one test ranking from England.
