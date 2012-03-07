March 8 New Zealand wrapped up South
Africa's first innings for a modest 238 midway through the first
session on the second day of the first test on Thursday at
University Oval in Dunedin.
South Africa had resumed on 191 for seven with Jacques
Rudolph on 46 while Vernon Philander was on four.
The pair compiled a 35-run partnership that had become a
nuisance to the home side before Philander slashed at a short
wide delivery from Chris Martin and was well caught in the gully
by Kane Williamson for 22.
Rudolph, who had just brought up his 10th test half century,
then holed out to backward point when he failed to get over the
top of a full delivery from Doug Bracewell and was caught by
Trent Boult for 52 in the next over.
Imran Tahir was the last wicket to fall, run out for 10
while attempting a third run on a shot to the boundary that was
well fielded by Daniel Vettori.
Martin had grabbed three wickets in four balls after tea on
the first day to seize the momentum for New Zealand as the hosts
took six wickets for 105 runs in the final session of the
opening day.
If South Africa sweep the series 3-0, they will take over
the world number one test ranking from England.
