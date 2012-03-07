March 8 New Zealand wrapped up South Africa's first innings for a modest 238 midway through the first session on the second day of the first test on Thursday at University Oval in Dunedin.

South Africa had resumed on 191 for seven with Jacques Rudolph on 46 while Vernon Philander was on four.

The pair compiled a 35-run partnership that had become a nuisance to the home side before Philander slashed at a short wide delivery from Chris Martin and was well caught in the gully by Kane Williamson for 22.

Rudolph, who had just brought up his 10th test half century, then holed out to backward point when he failed to get over the top of a full delivery from Doug Bracewell and was caught by Trent Boult for 52 in the next over.

Imran Tahir was the last wicket to fall, run out for 10 while attempting a third run on a shot to the boundary that was well fielded by Daniel Vettori.

Martin had grabbed three wickets in four balls after tea on the first day to seize the momentum for New Zealand as the hosts took six wickets for 105 runs in the final session of the opening day.

If South Africa sweep the series 3-0, they will take over the world number one test ranking from England.

