March 8 New Zealand battled their way to
40 for one at lunch on the second day of the first test against
South Africa on Thursday after they had bowled the visitors out
for a modest 238 midway through the first session at University
Oval in Dunedin.
Martin Guptill was on 16 while Brendon McCullum was on 18 at
the break. Rob Nicol was dismissed for six when he was caught by
Graeme Smith at first slip off the bowling of Vernon Philander.
The South African pace trio of Dale Steyn, Philander and
Morne Morkel had been impressive in the hour they bowled to New
Zealand's batsmen with a testing line and length despite not
getting much from the wicket.
The visitors had resumed on 191 for seven with Jacques
Rudolph on 46 while Philander was on four.
The pair compiled a 35-run partnership that had become a
nuisance to the home side before Philander slashed at a short
wide delivery from Chris Martin and was well caught in the gully
by Kane Williamson for 22.
Rudolph, who had just brought up his 10th test half century,
then holed out to backward point when he failed to get over the
top of a full delivery from Doug Bracewell and was caught by
Trent Boult for 52 in the next over.
Imran Tahir was the last South African wicket to fall, run
out for 10 while attempting a third run on a shot to the
boundary that was well fielded by Daniel Vettori.
Martin had grabbed three wickets in four balls after tea on
the first day as the hosts took six wickets for 105 runs in the
final session.
If South Africa sweep the series 3-0, they will take over
the world number one test ranking from England.
