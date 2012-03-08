* Test in balance as NZ establish slim lead

* New Zealand middle order fight back

* Philander deadly accurate to take four wickets

March 8 Debutant wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk and former captain Daniel Vettori staged a middle order fightback to help New Zealand establish a slim first innings lead at the close of play on the second day of the first test against South Africa on Thursday.

The South African-born Van Wyk (36) combined with Vettori (46) in a 53-run partnership and then with bowler Doug Bracewell (25) for 41 runs as the hosts made 243 for nine in reply to South Africa's 238 on a sun-drenched University Oval in Dunedin.

New Zealand, however, squandered an opportunity to build a substantial advantage when they lost four wickets in the middle session and then two more in one Vernon Philander over just before the close after South Africa took the new ball.

Brendon McCullum (48) and captain Ross Taylor (44) had been subjected to a torrid spell of hostile, controlled pace bowling with Taylor hit three times by Morne Morkel, but looked well placed to build a comprehensive partnership before tea.

McCullum, however, top-edged a delivery from leg-spinner Imran Tahir to be caught and bowled before Taylor fell 10 runs later when was caught by wicketkeeper Mark Boucher off Morkel.

Kane Williamson had also started to look comfortable before he feathered a catch to Boucher off Philander to leave New Zealand floundering at 135-5 and in danger of a first innings deficit before Vettori and van Wyk buckled down.

The 32-year-old van Wyck, who moved to New Zealand in 2006, was caught by Graeme Smith in the slips off Philander, who repeated the dismissal two balls later with Tim Southee falling for a duck before Trent Boult (eight not out) and Chris Martin (nought) saw the hosts through to the close.

Philander had figures of 4-50 from 17 overs, while Tahir impressed with his flight, control and variation to finish the day with 1-55 from 24 overs but could be a factor in the final innings.

The visitors had earlier been bowled out midway through the first session after Martin had run through their middle order on Wednesday and he finished with 4-56.

If South Africa sweep the series 3-0, they will take over the world number one test ranking from England.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)

