* Smith, Kallis score centuries, compile 200 partnership
* New Zealand trail by 233 and need seven more wickets
(updates at close)
March 9 South Africa skipper Graeme Smith
and Jacques Kallis both scored centuries and combined for a
200-run partnership as the tourists virtually batted New Zealand
out of the first test by the close of play on the third day on
Friday.
Smith (115) and Kallis (107 not out) had come together with
their side on 47 for two and with just a 12-run lead after Doug
Bracewell had taken two wickets in one over before lunch to give
the hosts hopes of pushing for an upset victory.
The experienced duo, however, consolidated their innings
before lunch then built on it afterwards to guide South Africa
to 268-3 by the close of play at University Oval in Dunedin, an
overall lead of 233.
Jacques Rudolph, who was given out lbw to Bracewell shortly
before the close but had the decision overturned when television
replays showed the ball had marginally pitched outside leg
stump, was with Kallis on 13.
Smith brought up his 24th test century from 201 balls when
he flicked a Daniel Vettori delivery through a packed onside
field for a single, while Kallis achieved his 42nd test century
with a quick single into the off side.
The South African captain had fallen shortly before Kallis
reached his ton, becoming Bracewell's third victim of the
innings when he was bowled by the seventh delivery with the
second new ball.
New Zealand had been buoyed before lunch when Bracewell had
dismissed Alviro Petersen (25) and Hashim Amla (2) in the same
over to leave South Africa struggling.
Momentum looked to be swinging the hosts' way after Trent
Boult's cameo of 33 not out gave them a 35-run first innings
lead.
South Africa need to sweep the series 3-0 to take over the
world number one test ranking from England.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John
O'Brien)
