March 10 Jacques Rudolph scored his second
half century of the match as South Africa continued to grind
down New Zealand and looked to set an imposing fourth innings
target to chase in the first test at University Oval in Dunedin
on Saturday.
Rudolph was on 59 not out while Mark Boucher was on five as
the Proteas advanced to 359 for five at lunch on a chilly and
windswept fourth day with a lead of 324 runs.
The visitors had resumed on 268 for three with Jacques
Kallis on 107, though he added just six more runs to his tally
when he tried to loft Trent Boult over mid-wicket only to hit
the ball straight to Rob Nicol.
AB de Villiers (29) was the only other wicket to fall, when
he tried to accelerate the scoring rate as they approached the
lunch break, bottom ending a lofted sweep off part-time spinner
Kane Williamson to deep mid-wicket where Brendon McCullum took
the catch.
South Africa skipper Graeme Smith (115) and Kallis had
rebuilt the vistors' innings on the third day with a 200-run
partnership that effectively batted the hosts out of the match.
Smith and Kallis had come together with their side on 47 for
two and with just a 12-run lead after Doug Bracewell had taken
two wickets in one over before lunch on Friday to give the hosts
hopes of pushing for an upset victory.
The experienced duo, however, consolidated then built South
Africa's second innings to close play on Friday with an overall
lead of 233.
South Africa need to sweep the series 3-0 to take over the
world number one test ranking from England.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)
