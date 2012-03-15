March 16 Mark Gillespie ripped the heart
out of South Africa's batting line up, taking four wickets in
Friday's first session, as the visitors reached 133 for six at
lunch on the second day of the second test against New Zealand
at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Gillespie, who returned to the side after last playing a
test in Dec. 2008, could have captured a fifth wicket after AB
de Villiers was squared up by a full swinging delivery and the
ball flew past through a vacant third slip to the boundary.
The aggressive De Villiers was on 41 at the break with
wicketkeeper Mark Boucher 14 as the visitors went to lunch with
a deficit of 52 runs after they had bowled New Zealand out for
185 On the opening day.
The hosts had slumped in their innings, losing five wickets
for no runs as they went from a reasonably strong 133-2 to 133-7
in the space of 15 minutes in the final session.
South Africa had resumed on 27-2 with Hashim Amla on two and
Alviro Petersen on eight after Chris Martin had struck back with
two quick wickets late on Thursday.
Amla and Petersen saw off the first 30 minutes of play and
were just starting to look comfortable when Amla slashed at a
wide delivery from Gillespie and was well caught by Kane
Williamson in the gully for 16.
Jacques Kallis then opened his account with a six from a
short Gillespie delivery before he deflected a shot off the full
face of his bat down legside only to be snatched by a diving
Kruger van Wyk.
Gillespie then trapped Alviro Petersen lbw for 29, then had
Jacques Rudolph (one) caught by van Wyk after a straight
delivery moved slightly away and caught the thinnest of edges of
the left-hander's bat.
The 32-year-old, who was consistently reaching speeds
approaching 145kph, finished the session with figures of 4-24
from seven overs.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John
O'Brien)
