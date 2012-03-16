* De Villiers anchors S. Africa's innings
* Gillespie takes career-best figures
* New Zealand in deep trouble at close
March 16 South Africa grabbed the second
test against New Zealand by the scruff of the neck on Friday,
reducing the hosts to 65 for four at the close of the second
day's play at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
The hosts were still three runs behind South Africa's first
innings score of 253 with Kane Williamson (41) and Daniel
Vettori (nought) together at the close after they had slumped to
7-3 in the first 25 balls of their second innings.
Rob Nicol was bowled by Vernon Philander for one when the
ball thudded off his pads and bounced back onto the stumps,
Brendon McCullum was trapped in front by Philander for five then
Martin Guptill hit the ball straight to Hashim Amla at
mid-wicket off Dale Steyn to leave New Zealand floundering.
Ross Taylor and Williamson were worked over by South
Africa's pace trio but began to resurrect the innings and gave
the hosts a slim chance of going into the third day only three
wickets down.
Taylor, however, was trapped lbw by Steyn for 17 with a
little more than two overs remaining in the day and with the
match so well advanced, South Africa are heavily favoured to
take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
The visitors had established a 68-run first innings lead
courtesy of AB de Villiers' top score of 83 and the tail
producing 165 runs after Mark Gillespie had ripped the heart out
of South Africa's batting line-up with career best figures of
five for 59.
While De Villiers ensured his side passed New Zealand's 185,
after the hosts had lost five wickets for no runs late on the
first day as they slumped from a comfortable 133-2 to 133-7 in
the space of about 15 minutes, his more valuable contribution
was guiding the tail-end partnerships.
He combined with Mark Boucher (24), Philander (14) and Morne
Morkel for 131 runs after Gillespie's spell in the first session
had reduced them to 88 for six.
Imran Tahir (16) and Morkel (35 not out) then added another
34 runs for the final wicket as the visitors eked out a valuable
advantage before Tahir was caught by Gillespie off the bowling
of Williamson.
Gillespie, who returned to the side after last playing a
test in Dec. 2008, had figures of 4-24 from seven overs before
lunch and completed his second five-wicket haul in his fourth
test when he bowled Boucher, surpassing his previous best
figures of 5-136, also against South Africa.
