March 17 Kane Williamson crawled his way
to his fourth test half century as he stymied South Africa's
push for victory to guide New Zealand to 142 for six at lunch on
the third day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on
Saturday.
Williamson was on 77, while Doug Bracewell was on nought at
the break, a lead of 74 runs though with more than two days of
play remaining and no chance of rain until Monday, the tourists
are strong favourites to take a 1-0 lead in the best of three
series.
Resuming on 65-4, Daniel Vettori (21) was the first wicket
to fall before lunch as the former New Zealand captain and
Williamson dug in and fought for every run against the South
African front line bowlers.
Jacques Kallis, brought into the attack in an attempt to
break the partnership, produced a gem of a bouncer that caught
Vettori by surprise and flicked off his gloves and went through
to wicketkeeper Mark Boucher to leave New Zealand 99-5 and in
danger of collapse with their long tail exposed.
Kruger van Wyk and Williamson, managed to see the home side
almost through to the break before the former shoulder-armed a
Vernon Philander delivery and was bowled for 20.
The hosts had resumed still three runs adrift of South
Africa's first innings score of 253 with Williamson (41) and
Vettori (nought) together after slumping to 7-3 in the first 25
balls of their second innings.
The visitors had established a handy first innings lead
courtesy of AB de Villiers' top score of 83 and the tail
producing 165 runs after Mark Gillespie had taken career best
figures of 5-59.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John
O'Brien)
