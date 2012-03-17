* Philander takes six, finishes with 10 for match

* Visitors take 1-0 lead in three-match series (Adds quotes)

March 17 Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla wasted little time in guiding South Africa to the 101 runs needed to beat New Zealand by nine wickets shortly before tea on the third day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Skipper Smith was unbeaten on 55 and Amla on 46 as the visitors wrapped up a victory that gives them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Alviro Petersen was the only wicket to fall when he nicked a Doug Bracewell delivery to wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk for one before Amla and Smith combined for a rapid 98-run partnership in 82 minutes to take the visitors to 103 for one.

"We had to work for it," Smith said in a televised interview. "We weren't too proud of our batting performance in the first innings and let ourselves down after the bowlers did a terrific job.

"We had to fight and then the bowlers got us back into the game and it was nice to close off."

Vernon Philander had earlier wrapped up New Zealand's second innings shortly after lunch, with the hosts bowled out for 168, setting the visitors a modest victory target and plenty of time to reach it.

New Zealand had gone to lunch at 142-6 with a resolute Kane Williamson on 77 and Doug Bracewell on nought, though they lasted just another 4.5 overs after the break as paceman Philander completed his fifth five-wicket haul in tests.

Both batsmen failed to score after the break with Williamson knicking a catch to Mark Boucher off Philander, while Bracewell was bowled by an inswinger from Morne Morkel after the tall South African had set him up with a succession of deliveries that moved away.

Mark Gillespie (14), with two fours and a six, and Brent Arnel (eight not out) provided some lusty blows but the innings was ended when man of the match Philander bowled Chris Martin for a duck to give him figures of 6-44.

He also took 4-70 in the first innings to earn him a 10-wicket match haul for the second time in his six-test career.

New Zealand, who had resumed on Saturday on 65-4, had lost two wickets before lunch when Daniel Vettori (21) was caught by Boucher after a gem of a bouncer from Jacques Kallis and Kruger van Wyk was bowled by Philander for 20.

"We have to give credit to South Africa, they outplayed us" New Zealand captain Ross Taylor said.

"We played well in parts and were probably on top a couple of times but South Africa pegged us back.

"I thought Philander and (Dale) Steyn bowled well in both innings and they put pressure on the batsmen and pressure told at the end of the day."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories