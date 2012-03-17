* Philander takes six, finishes with 10 for match
* Visitors take 1-0 lead in three-match series
(Adds quotes)
March 17 Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla
wasted little time in guiding South Africa to the 101 runs
needed to beat New Zealand by nine wickets shortly before tea on
the third day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on
Saturday.
Skipper Smith was unbeaten on 55 and Amla on 46 as the
visitors wrapped up a victory that gives them a 1-0 lead in the
three-match series.
Alviro Petersen was the only wicket to fall when he nicked a
Doug Bracewell delivery to wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk for one
before Amla and Smith combined for a rapid 98-run partnership in
82 minutes to take the visitors to 103 for one.
"We had to work for it," Smith said in a televised
interview. "We weren't too proud of our batting performance in
the first innings and let ourselves down after the bowlers did a
terrific job.
"We had to fight and then the bowlers got us back into the
game and it was nice to close off."
Vernon Philander had earlier wrapped up New Zealand's second
innings shortly after lunch, with the hosts bowled out for 168,
setting the visitors a modest victory target and plenty of time
to reach it.
New Zealand had gone to lunch at 142-6 with a resolute Kane
Williamson on 77 and Doug Bracewell on nought, though they
lasted just another 4.5 overs after the break as paceman
Philander completed his fifth five-wicket haul in tests.
Both batsmen failed to score after the break with Williamson
knicking a catch to Mark Boucher off Philander, while Bracewell
was bowled by an inswinger from Morne Morkel after the tall
South African had set him up with a succession of deliveries
that moved away.
Mark Gillespie (14), with two fours and a six, and Brent
Arnel (eight not out) provided some lusty blows but the innings
was ended when man of the match Philander bowled Chris Martin
for a duck to give him figures of 6-44.
He also took 4-70 in the first innings to earn him a
10-wicket match haul for the second time in his six-test career.
New Zealand, who had resumed on Saturday on 65-4, had lost
two wickets before lunch when Daniel Vettori (21) was caught by
Boucher after a gem of a bouncer from Jacques Kallis and Kruger
van Wyk was bowled by Philander for 20.
"We have to give credit to South Africa, they outplayed us"
New Zealand captain Ross Taylor said.
"We played well in parts and were probably on top a couple
of times but South Africa pegged us back.
"I thought Philander and (Dale) Steyn bowled well in both
innings and they put pressure on the batsmen and pressure told
at the end of the day."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John
O'Brien)
