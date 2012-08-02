* Petersen survives dropped catch to make 124 not out
* Amla run out for nine
* Finn in controversy over action
By Richard Sydenham
LEEDS, England, Aug 2 - Alviro Petersen punished England for
dropping him early on by scoring his fourth test century as
South Africa reached 262 for five at the close of the first day
of the second test on Thursday.
Petersen was 124 not out at stumps, after England won the
toss, and Jacques Rudolph was on one following a seesaw day that
began with South Africa scoring freely in the sun before England
fought back after lunch in overcast conditions.
Petersen was given out lbw on 119 to Steven Finn but
successfully reviewed umpire Steve Davis's decision as replays
showed the ball would have bounced over the stumps.
He had earlier reached a well-crafted century with his 11th
boundary, a pull off Stuart Broad, on a day which saw a Finn
wicket cancelled out by a dead ball call from the umpire.
Finn's long-standing problem of clipping the stumps at the
non-striker's end with his knee in his follow-through cost him.
He did it three times in the morning and on the fourth
occasion, when Graeme Smith edged to Andrew Strauss at slip
while on six, the ball was ruled out.
Match referee Jeff Crowe said later that the batsmen had
complained that Finn's actions were a distraction.
The rules stipulate that a dead ball can be called if a
batsman is distracted by noise or movement while waiting to
receive the ball.
"“It was frustrating for us because the umpire didn't warn
us he was going to do it but the batsmen said it was distracting
and they had been in the umpire's ear," England's James Anderson
told reporters.
"It's strange that no batsmen have complained about it
before and he has done it 50 times this summer. If they thought
it was distracting and they told the umpire, then fair enough."
"He was told to be careful because it was distracting the
batsmen, at no stage was he told it would be called dead ball."
ENGLAND FIGHT-BACK
England's fight-back after lunch saw South Africa slump from
120 for none to 157 for three.
Smith scored 52 before he clipped Tim Bresnan to leg gully
Ian Bell while Hashim Amla followed his national record 311 not
out at The Oval with an innings of nine that was ended by a run
out.
Petersen drove Stuart Broad through cover, ran two,
hesitantly dashed for a third and left Amla well short of his
ground.
Then Jacques Kallis tried to chop a James Anderson delivery
through point but his bottom edge instead was well caught low
down by Alastair Cook at second slip and he went for 19.
Cook had dropped Petersen earlier in the day, also off
Anderson's bowling, when the opener was on 25. It was a
straightforward chance and exposed Cook's inexperience in the
position normally taken by Swann.
Anderson dropped de Villiers late in the day when an edge
off Broad in the first over with the second new ball was put
down at second slip. The ball landed in his palm as he dived low
to his left, but bobbled out again.
Broad, though, caused de Villiers to play a lacklustre
defensive shot and chop on to his stumps in the next over for
47. Finn then bowled night-watchman Dale Steyn for a duck.
Play finished at 1930 local time due to an afternoon rain
storm that caused a 75 minute delay.
South Africa, who won the first test by a crushing innings
and 12 run margin, will leapfrog England at the top of the world
rankings with a series victory
