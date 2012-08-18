LONDON Aug 18 Jonny Bairstow fell five runs short of a maiden test century as England reached 277 for eight at lunch on day three of the third and final test against South Africa at Lord's on Saturday.

Bairstow, in the team for the omitted Kevin Pietersen, was bowled for 95 by Morne Morkel. He was the last of three wickets in a successful morning session for the tourists, who lead by 32 runs after scoring 309.

It was a courageous effort by the 22-year-old after coming to the crease at 54 for four.

Graeme Swann was 14 not out and James Anderson was unbeaten on nine, despite receiving treatment for a blow on his arm from a short ball from Morkel.

England will be hoping to gain a first innings lead, however small, as they must win the match to square the series and prevent South Africa from leapfrogging them at the top of the world rankings.

Matt Prior was South Africa's first scalp of the morning, after half an hour of fruitless toil, when he gifted his wicket away by chasing a Vernon Philander out-swinger well wide of off stump to edge to Jacques Kallis at second slip for 27.

Stuart Broad followed soon after, despite a breezy innings of 16, when he prodded a short ball from Steyn to Hashim Amla at short leg.

Swann nearly became the third victim of the morning when umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave him lbw to Dale Steyn, but that was overturned on review, as replays showed the ball would have bounced over the stumps.

Bairstow's run rate slowed in the nineties, as he played and missed on several occasions to short balls from Morkel. He was stranded on 95 for 15 deliveries, all against Morkel, and managed one run in the last 40 minutes of his innings.

The pressure finally told when he looked to drive Morkel through mid-on but was bowled.

He received a standing ovation for his fighting effort that was constructed in more than five hours and from 196 deliveries. (Editing by Justin Palmer)