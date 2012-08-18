(Updates at tea)

By Richard Sydenham

LONDON Aug 18 Jonny Bairstow fell five runs short of a maiden test century on Saturday before South Africa safely negotiated the start of their second innings, reaching 33 without loss at tea on day three of the third and final test against England at Lord's.

Alviro Petersen was 20 not out and captain Graeme Smith was on 13 as the Proteas took a lead of 27 runs, with seven sessions remaining in the match and series. England were earlier bowled out for 315 in reply to South Africa's first innings 309.

Fast bowlers Morne Morkel (four for 80) and Dale Steyn (four for 94) did most of the damage for the tourists.

England must win the match to square the series and prevent South Africa leapfrogging them at the top of the world rankings.

Bairstow, in the team for the omitted Kevin Pietersen, was bowled before lunch for 95 by Morkel. It was a courageous effort by the 22-year-old after coming to the crease at 54 for four.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)