LONDON Aug 31 Half-centuries from Eoin Morgan
and Jonathan Trott steered England to a series-levelling victory
over South Africa in the third one-day international at The Oval
on Friday.
The home team, chasing 212 to win, got home with four
wickets and 12 balls to spare after Morgan bludgeoned his way to
73 and Trott scored a painstaking 71.
Earlier, South Africa were bowled out for 211 in 46.4 overs
after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Openers Hashim Amla (43) and Graeme Smith (18) put on 50 for
the first wicket but England slowly whittled their way through
the batting order.
James Anderson led the way with four for 44 while fellow
paceman Jade Dernbach picked up three for 44.
Dean Elgar made 42 for South Africa and JP Duminy chipped in
with 33.
The visitors then reduced England to 64 for three in reply,
captain Alastair Cook falling for 20, fellow opener Ian Bell for
12 and Ravi Bopara for a duck.
Trott and Morgan then combined for a match-winning stand of
108 for the fourth wicket.
Morgan lashed 73 in 67 balls with seven fours and two sixes
while Trott dropped anchor, compiling 71 in 125 deliveries.
After the pair fell in quick succession, it was left to
Samit Patel to guide England home with an unbeaten 13.
South Africa had won the second game in the five-match
series after the opening encounter was washed out by rain.
The fourth match is at Lord's on Sunday.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Toby Davis)