UPDATE 1-Cricket-Cummins called up to replace Australia paceman Starc
* Seen as strike bowler to replace Starc (Adds details, quotes)
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 14 South Africa completed a 2-0 series win after beating New Zealand by an innings and 193 runs on the fourth day of the second test on Monday.
Pace bowler Dale Steyn claimed innings figures of three for 48, and match figures of eight for 65, as New Zealand were bowled out for 211 in their second innings, half-an-hour before lunch.
It was the Black Caps' second heavy defeat in the two-test series after they lost the first match by an innings and 27 runs inside three days.
Dean Brownlie and BJ Watling provided the bulk of New Zealand's runs thanks to their 98-run fifth wicket partnership.
Brownlie brought up his fourth test fifty after making his way to 53 off 141 balls before he edged a delivery from seamer Jacques Kallis through to keeper AB de Villiers.
Watling proved to be one of the few positives that the Black Caps could take out of the contest as he recorded his second half century of the match, before becoming the seventh wicket to fall when he was bowled by a superb delivery from Steyn that pegged back the batsman's off stump.
The right-handed Watling was dismissed for 63 off 117 balls with 11 fours and his dismissal came during a lower-order collapse in which the tourists lost their last six wickets for the addition of just 29 runs.
Steyn wrapped the series up by having Neil Wagner (4) caught by De Villiers.
The three-match one-day international series between the two teams starts on Jan. 19 in Paarl. (Jason Humphries in Durban +27 82 951 1611)
March 10 Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga struck his third test century to help his team set Bangladesh a mammoth 457-run victory target on the penultimate day of the first test on Friday.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga b M. Hasan