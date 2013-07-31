UPDATE 1-Cricket-Stoinis gets nod for India on bowling strength
* Will join squad in India before third test (Recasts with chief selector quotes)
COLOMBO, July 31 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 128 runs in the fifth and final one-day international on Wednesday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 307-4 in 50 overs (T Dilshan 99, L Thirimanne 68, K Sangakkara 75 not out)
South Africa 179 all out in 43.5 overs (AB de Villiers 51; S Lakmal 3-24, A Mendis 3-36)
Sri Lanka win series 4-1.
* Will join squad in India before third test (Recasts with chief selector quotes)
* Boult takes four in South African innings (Updates at close)
March 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Thursday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings S. Cook lbw b Boult 3 D. Elgar c Watling b Wagner 140 H. Amla b Wagner 1 J. Duminy c Taylor b Wagner 1 F. du Plessis c Boult b Neesham 52 T. Bavuma c Watli