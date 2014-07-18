(Updates at tea)

GALLE, Sri Lanka, July 18 Sri Lanka fought back after losing the wicket of Upul Tharanga for 83 in the afternoon session to be 182 for four wickets at tea on the third day of the first test against South Africa on Friday.

Lahiru Thirimanne was unbeaten on 32 and skipper Angelo Mathews on 24 not out, having added 46 for the fifth wicket, with Sri Lanka trailing South Africa by 273 runs at the break.

The wicket of left-handed opener Tharanga, making a return to test cricket after nearly seven years out of the side, was South Africa's only success in the middle session.

Tharanga was beaten by a well-flighted delivery from off-spinner JP Duminy as he advanced down the wicket and was stumped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after hitting 14 fours and a six in his 155-ball knock.

Thirimanne and Mathews deprived the South African bowlers from making any further breakthroughs, putting up staunch resistance against a varied attack of pace and spin.

A brief rain interruption in the morning was followed by the fall of the home side's two most experienced batsmen, Kumar Sangakkara for 24 and Mahela Jayawardene for three.

Sangakkara and Tharanga had added 59 for the second wicket before the former dragged a short ball from Morne Morkel onto his stumps while attempting a pull shot just two balls after play had resumed.

Paceman Dale Steyn added to South Africa's joy when he picked up his second wicket of the morning, trapping Jayawardene lbw off the last ball before the lunch break.

Steyn had earlier accounted for opener Kaushal Silva (eight), who was tempted into a hook shot and caught by a diving Vernon Philander at fine leg. (Editing by John O'Brien)