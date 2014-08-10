HARARE Aug 10 Opener Dean Elgar struck a patient half-century as South Africa went to tea on 146 for two on the second day of the one-off test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

It left the world's number one ranked side 110 runs behind Zimbabwe's first inning total of 256 on a dusty pitch with little pace or bounce.

Elgar had fought his way to 61 from 146 balls before he was superbly caught flashing at a wide delivery by wicketkeeper Richmond Mutumbami off the bowling of Donald Tiripano, handing the debutant seamer his maiden test wicket.

It ended a second wicket stand of 75 with Faf du Plessis (48 not out), who will resume after the interval with captain Hashim Amla (four not out), hoping to gain a lead by the close.

Under-pressure Alviro Petersen (32), who now averages only 21 in his last 10 test innings, was the other South African dismissed. He was also caught by Mutumbami - at the second attempt - off spinner John Nyumbu, who is also playing his first test.

The pitch suits neither Zimbabwe's pace bowlers nor the South African batsmen, who prefer the ball coming onto the bat, and the run rate in the Proteas' innings has been a ponderous 2.6 per over.

Earlier, Dale Steyn completed his 24th five-wicket haul in tests as the visitors bowled Zimbabwe out for 256.

Steyn finished with five for 46 from 22.4 overs to take his tally of test wickets to 380, three short of Ian Botham in 13th place on the all-time list.

Off-spinner Dane Piedt recorded figures of four for 90 in 24 overs in his first test match, having replaced Imran Tahir. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Steve Tongue)