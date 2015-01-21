(Adds details)

* South Africa take unassailable series lead

* Tahir takes four wickets, Philander three

EAST LONDON, South Africa, Jan 21 West Indies tour of South Africa hit a new low on Wednesday when they were bundled out for 122 in under 34 overs to lose the third one-day international by nine wickets at Buffalo Park.

The Proteas chased down their modest target with 25.2 overs to spare for the loss of only left-handed opener Rilee Rossouw as Hashim Amla finished unbeaten with 61 and Faf du Plessis not out 51.

South Africa hold an unassailable 3-0 lead ahead of matches in Port Elizabeth on Sunday and Pretoria next Wednesday.

Imran Tahir had the best bowling figures for the home side of four for 28, but the pick of their attack was seamer Vernon Philander, who removed the dangerous Chris Gayle (one) on his way to three for 27 in eight overs.

After 730 runs were scored in the second ODI in Johannesburg on Sunday, only 245 were needed in East London as West Indies capitulated on a wicket that was more of an even challenge between bat and ball, but nowhere near as hazardous as the tourists' low total suggests.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat, but took to their task as if they were still on the flat Highveld track of the weekend, showing no regard for the more testing conditions.

Philander removed both openers in successive overs, Gayle and Dwayne Smith (five) caught behind by wicketkeeper AB de Villiers, as the tourists slipped to six for two.

South Africa found the right length on the lower, slower Buffalo Park pitch, but still the wickets came too easy as West Indies tried to hit their way out of trouble instead of batting overs and accumulating runs to post a more defendable total.

Top-scorer Marlon Samuels (26) offered some resistance but when he was caught on the mid-off boundary attempting a slog off Tahir, it became a procession.

Top-scorer Marlon Samuels (26) offered some resistance but when he was caught on the mid-off boundary attempting a slog off Tahir, it became a procession.

Only a last wicket stand of 26, boosted by some lusty blows from Sulieman Benn (18), spared West Indies the humiliation of being bowled out for under 100.