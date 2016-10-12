CAPE TOWN Oct 12 David Warner's brilliant 173 was not enough to save Australia from a 32-run defeat by South Africa in the fifth and final one-day International at Newlands on Wednesday.

The loss completed a first ever 5-0 one-day bilateral series defeat for the Australians, who were bowled out for 296 chasing 328 for victory.

Warner bludgeoned 24 boundaries in his 136-ball stay at the crease before falling five short of his highest ODI score.

He was dismissed with 17 balls remaining, run out by Imran Tahir's throw from the boundary as he chased a suicidal second run to keep the strike with Australia still needing 40 to win.

Warner's effort was made more remarkable by the fact that the next highest score in the Australian innings was 35, managed by both Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head.

Tahir, who had a number of verbal altercations with Warner, was the pick of the home bowlers with 2-42 in his 10 overs.

South Africa won the toss and Rilee Rossouw compiled a fine 122 off 118 balls to help propel them to 327 for eight in their 50 overs, the fifth time in this series Australia had failed to bowl out their opponents.

Rossouw shared a 178-run fourth-wicket stand with JP Duminy (73) to lay the platform for the third highest ever 50-over innings total in Cape Town.

Seamer Joe Mennie, playing his second ODI, was the pick of the visitors' bowling attack with figures of 3-49.

The sides will clash again next month when South Africa visit Australia for three tests starting on Nov. 3, including a day/night game in Adelaide. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)