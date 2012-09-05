Sept 5 Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers shared an
unbroken stand of 172 to steer South Africa to comfortable
seven-wicket win over England in the fifth and final one-day
international in Nottingham on Wednesday.
England were bowled out for just 182 but opening bowlers
Jimmy Anderson and Jade Dernbach gave their side hope of
defending the meagre total by ripping out the top order to leave
South Africa reeling at 14 for three in the fourth over.
However, De Villiers and Amla, the standout batsman of the
series, put together a South African record fourth-wicket
partnership against England to lead the Proteas to victory and
level the series at 2-2 after the first match in Cardiff was
abandoned.
Amla hit the winning runs to leave himself stranded on 97
off 107 balls and captain De Villiers, who has had a quiet
series, finished on 75 off 79.
It looked as if the chase would be a struggle after a strong
start by the English attack left the South Africans in trouble.
Dernbach had captain Graeme Smith caught at the second
attempt by James Tredwell at second slip for one in the second
over.
Out of form Faf du Plessis was caught behind by Craig
Kieswetter for three when Anderson found the edge of his bat
with a seaming delivery and the same pair combined to get rid of
Dean Elgar for one.
De Villiers and Amla had other ideas, however, as they went
about resurrecting the innings in positive fashion.
They consistently picked up singles and found the fence with
regularity when the England bowlers strayed off target.
Amla passed fifty off 63 balls and De Villiers reached his
half century off 54.
They continued to increase the scoring rate and showed the
application lacking from the England batsmen as they eased to
their target with more than 15 overs to spare.
Captain Alastair Cook top-scored for England with 51 but
when he fell pushing a low full toss back to part-time bowler Du
Plessis his side was in the mire at 99 for five.
He had previously been involved in a 55-run partnership with
Jonny Bairstow which repaired some of the early damage after the
dismissals of Ian Bell for 10 and Ravi Bopara, whose miserable
form continued when he went for a second-ball duck.
South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn captured two for 24 off
nine overs and left-arm spinner Robin Peterson claimed three
wickets.
Craig Kieswetter made a useful 33 before skying Morne Morkel
to Amla and Chris Woakes made an unbeaten 33 before England were
bowled out in the 46th over.
The result failed to knock England off the top of the
one-day rankings but ended a run of seven consecutive home
one-day series victories dating back to 2009.
(Writing by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)