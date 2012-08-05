By Richard Sydenham
| LEEDS, England
LEEDS, England Aug 5 South African all-rounder
Jacques Kallis will not bowl on day four of the ongoing second
test against England because of recurring lower back spasms, a
team spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Captain Graeme Smith also had his injured left knee strapped
as South Africa grapple with a spate of injuries to their
players.
This follows the news that Smith's opening partner Alviro
Petersen, who scored 182 in the first innings, had sustained a
minor tear to his hamstring and would need 10 days to recover.
He is expected to be fit for the third test at Lord's though.
Smith injured his knee during the evening session on
Saturday, while chasing a ball to the boundary, which means the
Proteas now have three of their top four batsmen all injured to
varying degrees.
South Africa, leading the three-match series 1-0, scored 419
in their first innings. England resumed on Sunday on 351 for
five but lost Kevin Pietersen to the second ball of the morning
for his overnight score of 149. He was out lbw to Morne Morkel.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)