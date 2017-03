Dec 25 South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis will retire from test and first-class cricket after the Boxing Day test against India in Durban, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Kallis, the fourth highest test run-getter in the world, will continue to play in the limited-over formats, Cricket South Africa said in a statement. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)