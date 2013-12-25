Dec 25 South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis will retire from test cricket after the Boxing Day test against India in Durban. Following is a factbox on his test career:
MAKING HIS NAME
*Born on Oct. 16, 1975 in Cape Town.
*Made his international debut as a 20-year-old in December, 1995 in a test match against England in Durban.
ALL-ROUND ACHIEVEMENTS
*Played 165 tests for South Africa, scoring 13,174 runs at an average of 55.12.
*Scored two double centuries in tests with his 224 against Sri Lanka in Cape Town in 2012 being his best score.
*Took 292 wickets with a six-for 54 his best bowling in an innings.
*As a reliable slip fielder, he took 199 catches in tests.
*Kallis is the fourth-highest run-getter in tests behind Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid.
*His 44 test centuries is the second highest in the world behind Tendulkar.
END OF THE ROAD
*The Boxing Day test against India in Durban will be his last match in the longest format of the game.
*He is South Africa's greatest cricketer, having scored the most number of test runs and also being fifth on the wicket-takers' list (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Pritha Sarkar)