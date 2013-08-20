CAPE TOWN Aug 20 South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis is ready to return to the one-day international side for a last shot at winning the 50-over World Cup.

Kallis, who will be 38 in October, played the last of his 321 one-dayers against New Zealand in February 2012, opting instead to focus on his test and lucrative Indian Premier League careers.

But after a meeting with national team coach Russell Domingo and Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials on Tuesday, he confirmed his commitment to returning to the line-up as they build towards the 2015 World Cup in Australasia.

"Playing for my country has always been both a huge honour and a privilege," Kallis said in a statement released by CSA on Tuesday.

"It remains my aspiration to be available for the 2015 World Cup but, at the same time I know as an all-rounder approaching my 38th birthday, I will need to assess my future in the game season by season.

"At the moment I am feeling mentally and physically refreshed and I am looking forward to carrying on playing for my country as long as possible," said Kallis.

Domingo says they will not select the all-rounder for the one-day series against Pakistan in October but hope to have him in the side for the end of year series against India.

"We are scheduled to play 30 ODIs between now and the start of the World Cup and we cannot expect Jacques to play every match. If we were to do that we would limit his longevity and we don't want that," added Domingo.

"The plan is to bring him back into the ODI squad for the home series against India in November. At the moment we have a youthful ODI batting line-up and Jacques brings a maturity that will be invaluable in developing the new generation."

Kallis has already appeared at five World Cup tournaments, the first in 1996, all of which have finished in disappointment for South Africa.