May 10 Factbox on Gary Kirsten who will step down as South Africa cricket coach after next month's Champions Trophy:

* Born on Nov. 23, 1967 in Cape Town.

PLAYING CAREER

* Made his test debut against Australia in Melbourne in 1993 and went on to play 101 tests, amassing 7,289 runs, including 21 centuries, at an average of 45.27.

* A gritty left-handed batsman, played his last test against New Zealand in Wellington in 2005.

* Batted for more than 14 hours to hit his test-highest score of 275 against England at Kingsmead in 1999-2000.

* Made his one day international debut against Australia in Sydney in 1993 and totalled 6,798 runs, including 13 tons, from 185 ODIs at an average of 40.95.

* His last ODI appearance was against Sri Lanka in Durban in 2003.

* His highest ODI score of 188 not out against United Arab Emirates in the 1996 World Cup is still the highest individual score by a South African batsman in 50-over cricket.

* Half-brother Peter Kirsten played 12 tests and 40 ODIs for South Africa.

COACHING CAREER:

* Post-retirement, had a brief stint as the Warriors' batting consultant before setting up his own academy in Cape Town in 2006.

* Signed as India coach in late 2007 but took charge in early 2008. Went on to guide them to the top of the test rankings and the 2011 ODI World Cup victory after which he stepped down.

* Took over as South Africa coach in 2011 on a two-year deal with option to renew it for another couple of years. Oversaw the team's rise to the top of the test rankings in 2012.

* Announced on May 10 2013 that he would leave the South African post after June's Champions Trophy, citing family reasons. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Clare Fallon)