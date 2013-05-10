CAPE TOWN May 10 South Africa cricket coach Gary Kirsten will not renew his contract after next month's Champions Trophy, citing family reasons in a surprise decision announced on Friday.

Kirsten won the World Cup with India two years ago and had been seen as the man to lead his native country in their bid for a first title in 2015.

He signed a two-year deal in August 2011 but has decided not to renew despite South Africa going to the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings of test-playing nations after series wins over England, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan in the last 12 months.

"Gary has a young family and it is understandable that he wishes to spend more time at home," said Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani in a statement. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)