SYDNEY Nov 13 Former South Africa coach Gary Kirsten has been recalled to help the Proteas prepare for next year's World Cup and will act as a batting coach and mentor in the upcoming one-day series in Australia.

The 46-year-old guided India to their World Cup triumph on home soil in 2011 and took South Africa to the top of the world test rankings in two years as coach before stepping down in August 2013.

He was replaced by his number two Russell Domingo, who he will now in turn assist in the first four matches of the ODI series starting in Perth on Friday, Cricket South Africa said.

Kirsten is one of the best regarded coaches in world cricket and has been linked with the England coaching job as well as a return to his former role with India this year.

South Africa crashed out in the quarter-finals against New Zealand at the last World Cup but are among the early favourites for the next version, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand from Feb. 14-March 29 next year. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)