COLOMBO, July 30 Sri Lanka have named two uncapped players in their 15-man squad to face South Africa in the fifth and final one-day international in Colombo on Wednesday.

All-rounder Chathuranga de Silva and left-arm seam bowler Vimukthi Perera, both 23, are among changes made to the team who have already taken a winning 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Openers Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne have been recalled while Upul Tharanga and Jehan Mubarak have been dropped from the squad.

Senior players Mahela Jayawardene, Rangana Herath and Lasith Malinga have been rested, while fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara was not considered for selection as he is recovering from a finger injury.

Squad:

Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Kumar Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Angelo Perera, Vimukthi Perera, Chaturanga de Silva, Shaminda Eranga, Ajantha Mendis, Sachithra Senanayake, Suranga Lakmal.