Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
LONDON, July 23 - England batsmen Ian Bell and Matt Prior bunkered down in a sunshine-bathed final morning of the first Test at The Oval on Monday in a bid to grind out a draw with South Africa who were leading by 75 runs at lunch.
The visitors claimed the solitary wicket of Ravi Bopara (22) as Bell (36) and Prior (29) went into lunch with England on 177 for five.
South Africa needed five wickets to claim victory that would put them 1-0 up in the three-match Test series.
The Proteas posted an imposing 637 for two declared on Sunday in their first innings.
Bopara departed when he attempted to square cut fast bowler Dale Steyn's short delivery and played the ball back on to his stumps.
England remained solid after his departure, although there were some narrow escapes for Bell.
The Warwickshire batsman was dropped on 20 by wicketkeeper AB de Villiers after edging leg-spinner Imran Tahir.
South Africa's recently promoted keeper gave him a second reprieve when he failed to break the stumps and seize on a run-out opportunity that came after a quickly taken single. (Editing by Mark Pangallo)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
