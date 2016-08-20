DURBAN, South Africa Aug 20 A fired-up Dale Steyn removed both New Zealand openers to leave the tourists on 15 for the loss of two wickets at lunch following a rain-shortened second morning of the first test against South Africa on Saturday.

Steyn, playing his first test of 2016 after injury, had Tom Latham (four) caught by Hashim Amla at first slip, before trapping Martin Guptill (seven) leg before wicket.

New Zealand are replying to the home side's 263 all out in their first innings and will rely on captain Kane Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor, both on two not out, to build a partnership on a bowlers' wicket in a first ever winter test in Durban.

The conditions have been perfect for swing bowling with low cloud cover and both Steyn and Vernon Philander have beaten the bat on numerous occasions.

Earlier, New Zealand needed 10 overs to take the final two South African wickets in their first innings after the hosts resumed on 236 for eight following a 50-minute rain delay.

Seamers Trent Boult (3-52) and South African-born Neil Wagner (3-47) were the pick of the New Zealand bowlers. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Clare Lovell)