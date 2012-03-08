Cricket-Australia's Wade confident back will withstand India test
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
March 9 South Africa were 88 for two at lunch, a lead of 53 runs, on the third day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
Scores: South Africa 238 (H. Amla 62, G. Smith 53, J. Rudolph 52) & 88-2 v New Zealand 273
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.
WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill for the one-off Twenty20 international against South Africa and the start of the one-day series as he recovers from another hamstring strain.