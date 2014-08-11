UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
HARARE Aug 11 South Africa were 278 for five at lunch on the third day of the one-off test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Monday.
South Africa 278-5 (F. Du Plessis 98, Q. De Kock 75 not out, D. Elgar 61; J. Nyumbu 3-105) v Zimbabwe 256 (B. Taylor 93; D. Steyn 5-46, D. Piedt 4-90) (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.