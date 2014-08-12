Cricket-South Africa wins toss, choose to field against NZ in second test
WELLINGTON, March 16 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field in the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve starting on Thursday.
HARARE Aug 12 Zimbabwe were 80 for two in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test against South Africa at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe 256 (B. Taylor 93; D. Steyn 5-46, D. Piedt 4-90) and 80-2 v South Africa 397 (F. Du Plessis 98, Q. De Kock 81, D. Elgar 61, JP Duminy 55; J. Nyumbu 5-157) (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
RANCHI, India, March 15 Australia will once again have to make do with lack of bounce at Ranchi but the tourists have the wherewithal to overcome that challenge in the third test against India, skipper Steve Smith said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO, March 15 Dinesh Chandimal's gutsy 86 not out helped Sri Lanka overcome a wobbly morning session and reach 238 for seven on the opening day of the second and final test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.