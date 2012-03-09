PRETORIA, South Africa March 9 Cricket
South Africa (CSA) chief executive Gerald Majola should face
possible criminal charges and be suspended for accepting and
distributing unauthorised bonuses, an inquiry committee set up
by the government recommended on Friday.
Retired judge Chris Nicholson headed the committee, which
was commissioned by sports minister Fikile Mbalula to probe the
way in which 4.7 million rand ($625,200) in unauthorised bonus
money was paid to CSA staff after South Africa hosted the Indian
Premier League (IPL) and ICC Champions Trophy in 2009.
Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal CSA
inquiry, Nicholson said the committee found that Majola had
"surreptitiously" received bonus payments adding up to 1.78
million rand ($236,800) and that there was a "prima facie case
that Majola had... contravened the Companies Act".
"These matters should be referred to the office of the
National Director of Public Prosecutions for (possible)
prosecution," Nicholson told a news conference after handing
over the committee's findings to Mbalula.
Nicholson added that the committee recommended Majola should
be suspended and civil proceedings be launched to recover the
bonus money.
Majola's contract provides for suspension with pay for up to
180 days pending the conclusion of a disciplinary inquiry.
Nicholson also said evidence gathered by his committee
showed that Majola, and not former CSA chief operating officer
Don McIntosh as Majola had claimed, was behind the awarding of
the bonuses.
"We have found there was maladministration in CSA in
relation to payment of bonuses to officials in respect of the
IPL and Champions Trophy and that this was in contravention of
sections... of the Companies Act," said Nicholson.
"If Majola wants to resign that's up to him but he should
have faced an independent inquiry (in the first place).
"Majola must have (the) chance to have his day in court."
CSA said it would study the committee's findings before
reporting back to Mbalula by April 9.
($1 = 7.5170 South African rand)
(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban, editing by Pritha
Sarkar)