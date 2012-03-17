By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG, March 17
Cricket South Africa (CSA) suspended chief executive Gerald
Majola on Saturday, pending an independent disciplinary inquiry.
The board also agreed to follow the recommendations of the
Nicholson Inquiry into a bonus scandal that has engulfed the
administration of the game in the republic.
The Nicholson Inquiry, appointed by sports minister Fikile
Mbalula, found earlier this month that Majola had
"surreptitiously" received 1.8 million rand ($237,000) in
unauthorised bonuses from the Indian Premier League, as well as
irregular travel expenses, in contravention of the Companies
Act.
Majola had initially been cleared of any serious wrongdoing
by a CSA inquiry headed by acting president AK Khan, who has
since resigned.
"The board of directors of CSA considered the
recommendations of the Nicholson Committee of Inquiry and, after
lengthy deliberations, have resolved to rescind all the findings
of the Khan commission and to suspend Majola with immediate
effect pending a disciplinary inquiry," board member Oupa
Nkagisang told a news conference on Saturday.
The CSA board elected a new acting president to replace Khan
in experienced administrator and transformation committee
chairman Willie Basson. Jacques Faul of the North-West province
was appointed acting CEO.
Judge Chris Nicholson said on March 9 that Majola should
face an independent disciplinary inquiry as well as possible
criminal charges.
Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Ray
Mali, who chaired Saturday's CSA meeting, said outside experts
would handle Majola's disciplinary process.
"We will have to get eminent people, reputable people, so
that there are no comebacks. The board will meet on March 30 to
decide who will head the disciplinary inquiry, but it has to be
an independent person," Mali said.
Mali added that the board had considered dissolving itself.
"The entire issue of dissolving the board did come up, but
that can only be decided by the affiliates and provinces," he
said.
($1 = 7.5948 South African rand)
